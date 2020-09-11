He is required reading at West Point, and yet less known outside the Military world... In today's Podcast with Emily Baragwanath, the Associate Professor of Classics at The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill we discuss Xenophon – who he was, why we should know about him and why we don’t… We also discuss his very unusual depiction of women.
Xenophon: The Historian Everyone at West Point Knows...
