Cyrus the Great is considered the "Anointed One", the originator of human rights, and ruthless conqueror. Find out the true story of the founder of the Persian Empire in this week's Classical Wisdom Speaks Episode with Stephen Dando-Collins.
Stephen Dando-Collins, the award-winning author of 40 books, including Rise of an Empire, on which the major motion picture 300: Rise of an Empire was based, delves into the history of Cyrus the Great, the topic of his most recent book.
Was Cyrus the Great so Great? Stephen Dando-Collins
