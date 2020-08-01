Victor Davis Hanson, an American classicist and military historian, discusses ancient parallels to cancel culture and monument removals.
Victor explains why he feels that the American president Trump is a tragic Greek hero, the cyclical nature of history and what knowledge of the ancient world can do to help you understand modern events.
For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com
For information on Victor Davis Hanson and his books, please visit http://victorhanson.com/
Victor Davis Hanson: Was there an Ancient Cancel Culture?
Aug 01, 2020
Classical Wisdom Speaks
Classical Wisdom Speaks aims to bring ancient wisdom to modern minds... via podcasts!
You can watch all our podcasts on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/classicalwisdom
Join host Anya Leonard as she speaks with eminent professors, famed authors and controversial intellectuals about the Classics. Covering history, mythology, music, philosophy and more!
