Victor Davis Hanson: Was there an Ancient Cancel Culture?
Victor Davis Hanson: Was there an Ancient Cancel Culture?

Aug 01, 2020

Victor Davis Hanson, an American classicist and military historian, discusses ancient parallels to cancel culture and monument removals.

Victor explains why he feels that the American president Trump is a tragic Greek hero, the cyclical nature of history and what knowledge of the ancient world can do to help you understand modern events.

For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com

For information on Victor Davis Hanson and his books, please visit http://victorhanson.com/

