Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Like Odysseus, I’m on a homeward journey today…

So I’ll keep it short and sweet!

This week, to mark the release of the new film version of the Odyssey, we’ve been taking all about Homer’s epic.

So, there’s no better time to test your knowledge of it!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup of them all is available just after the quiz, alongside the answers.

If you’ve seen the film and want to know what ‘Zeus’s law’ is all about, or what the ancient Greeks REALLY said and thought about Helen, you’re in the right place…

We’ve included a few extra bonus Odyssey related resources from our recent archives in our roundup this week as well, just for fun!

Members can access ALL of our resources and go deeper into the world of the Odyssey and the Classics, including a recording of our recent live, in-depth event on the Odyssey with Homer expert Professor Joel Christensen. Check it out HERE!

Not a Member? Join today to unlock the wisdom and learn all about ancient history, mythology, literature, philosophy, and more.

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So, are you ready? Let’s take to the seas…

1. In Homer’s Odyssey, who is the first suitor killed when Odysseus strings the great bow?

A. Eurymachus

B. Amphinomus

C. Leodes

D. Antinous

2. Which pair rescued the young Helen after she was abducted by Theseus?

A. Agamemnon and Menelaus

B. Achilles and Patroclus

C. Hector and Paris

D. Castor and Pollux

3. James Joyce reimagined Odysseus as which character?

A. Stephen Dedalus

B. Leopold Bloom

C. Buck Mulligan

D. Simon Dedalus

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4. Which character is commonly interpreted as a possible self-insert for Homer?

A. Odysseus

B. Telemachus

C. Achilles

D. Demodokus

5. What did King Priam say about Helen’s responsibility for the Trojan War?

A. She alone was guilty.

B. He blamed the gods instead of Helen.

C. Paris deserved the blame.

D. Menelaus was truly responsible as he neglected her.

6. How many suitors are said to consume Odysseus’ household resources?

A. 50

B. 75

C. 108

D. 120

Bonus Resources:

Answers

D – Antinous (Why Zeus Cared About Good Manners) D – Castor and Pollux (Who Was Helen of Troy) B – Leopold Bloom (The Odyssey’s Greatest Legacy) D – Demodokus (The Odyssey’s Greatest Legacy) B – He blamed the gods instead of Helen (Who Was Helen of Troy) C – 108 (Why Zeus Cared About Good Manners)

The Odyssey Wisdom Scale ⚓🏺

0 – 2 correct: 🏹 Apprentice of Telemachus

You’re setting out in search of wisdom, just as Telemachus set out in search of his father. Every answer brings you one step closer to becoming a true hero of the mind.

3 – 4 correct: 🦉 Favoured by Athena

Athena has clearly been whispering good advice in your ear. You navigate the twists and turns of The Odyssey with growing confidence and cleverness.

5 – 6 correct: 🚢 Master of the Wine-Dark Sea

Like Odysseus himself, you’ve weathered every challenge with intelligence and perseverance. Whether facing Cyclopes, Sirens, or impossible quiz questions, you always find a way through.

I hope you made it home to Ithaca! I’ll see you again next week.

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom