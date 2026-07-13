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Ivan Shepelev's avatar
Ivan Shepelev
2h

This understanding of Zeus as the protector of hospitality and 'good manners' reveals how the ancients understood something profound that our modern, hyper-individualized world has completely lost. For the Greeks, hospitality (xenia) wasn't just superficial etiquette; it was the sacred, unwritten law that held the fabric of civilization together—an early recognition of what Stifter called the sanfte Gesetz, the gentle law that binds humanity through small, daily acts of mutual care. When we reduce interactions to mere transactions or view strangers purely as liabilities or networking opportunities, we sever that vital connection. Zeus cared about manners because how you treat a stranger at your door isn't just a matter of politeness; it is the ultimate test of your character and a reflection of your fundamental reverence for the shared fragility of human existence

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Madjack's avatar
Madjack
2h

This is echoed in the Judeo-Christian tradition where you might be entertaining Angels. Additionally you are enjoined not to “glean” to the edge of your fields so others may benefit from that

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