Over the past few months, we’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the wonderful team behind The Golden Thread. Many of you will remember Allen Guelzo’s guest article on Classical Wisdom in May, as well as James Hankins’ appearances on the Classical Wisdom Speaks podcast.

Like us, they are passionate about exploring the ideas, stories, and traditions that continue to shape our world, making this collaboration a natural one.

With Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey arriving in cinemas, I wanted to contribute an essay exploring one of Homer’s most enduring questions: what does it really mean to come home?

We often think of the Odyssey as the story of a man trying to return to Ithaka…but Homer, I believe, had something far more interesting to convey in mind.

Below you’ll find the opening of the article. To continue reading, please visit The Golden Thread, and while you’re there, I hope you’ll take a look around. If you enjoy Classical Wisdom, I suspect you’ll find much to appreciate in their thoughtful exploration of the Western tradition.

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What It Really Takes to Return: The Odyssey and the Meaning of Home

by Anya Leonard, Classical Wisdom

You could be forgiven for thinking the Odyssey is simply the story of a man trying to get home.

After all, home is the force that drives the entire epic. It is the hope that keeps Odysseus rowing through storms, resisting temptation, and enduring shipwreck after shipwreck. It is what gives purpose to every monster he outwits, every island he leaves behind, and every mile of sea he crosses. If asked to summarize the Odyssey in a single sentence, many would probably say exactly that: it is the story of a hero returning home after the Trojan War.

Homer, however, had something far more profound in mind.

Indeed, if the Odyssey were merely about reaching Ithaka, the poem would end the moment Odysseus stepped onto its shores. Instead, he arrives ‘home’ almost exactly halfway through the epic, with twelve books still remaining.

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