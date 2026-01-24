[VIDEO] Sea of Homer with Emily Wilson

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Thank you to everyone who joined us live for yesterday’s conversation with Emily Wilson. It was truly a pleasure!

We ranged widely, as one does when “Homer” is in the room. Emily guided us through the mysteries of Homer’s identity, the power and complexity of the oral tradition, and the delicate (sometimes maddening) task of translating ancient poetry for modern readers.

Along the way, she illuminated the extraordinary narrative sophistication and emotional depth of the epics, including rage, grief, love, loss, and the tangled web of human communities that feel as relevant now as they did three millennia ago.

We explored how landscape shapes story, how gods meddle (enthusiastically) in human affairs, and why Homeric color terms can give even the best translators pause. Audience questions took us into the brutality of myth, the fraught dynamics of parents and children, and the way physical places can influence how a text is understood and translated.

The highlight was most certainly Emily’s recitation from the Iliad, first in ancient Greek and then in English! I can honestly say we were all transported straight into Homer’s world.

Conversations like this remind us why these poems endure. Not because they are ancient, but because they refuse to stop asking difficult, deeply human questions.

Which brings me to a special invitation I have for you.

For those of you who enjoyed this discussion and would like to continue this conversation, you are warmly invited to join us on The Sea of Homer, an immersive educational voyage hosted by Thalassa Journeys, with Emily Wilson serving as our Distinguished Guest Lecturer throughout.

The journey takes place July 1–13, 2026, beginning in Athens with time at the Agora, the Acropolis, and key museums, before continuing by sea through the Aegean. Along the way, we will visit places central to Homer’s world and its long legacy: Mycenae, home of Agamemnon; Epidaurus and its astonishing theater; the sacred island of Delos; Patmos; Ephesus; and Istanbul, where Greek, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman histories meet in glorious layers.

Guests be traveling aboard the EXPLORA II, a modern, all-suite ship designed for thoughtful, small-group travel. The atmosphere is spacious, calm, and unhurried and crucially, the itinerary includes dedicated days at sea, time set aside for lectures and conversation with Emily.

This is a journey built around learning. It’s for those who want depth, context, and lively discussion, who want to understand not only what Homer wrote, but why, and how geography, politics, religion, and daily life shaped these epics.

Standing in these places truly has a way of changing how the poems speak to us.

Having met last year’s travelers with Emily, I can say without hesitation: the company was as wonderful as the conversation! A curious, engaged, and thoroughly delightful group… it was a joy to spend time with everyone. (In fact, it was clear our group didn’t want it to end!)

So if yesterday’s discussion stirred new questions, renewed old passions, or simply reminded you how much richer thinking is when done together, this voyage offers a rare chance to continue the conversation in the very landscapes that inspired it.

Details and registration information are available through Thalassa Journeys, and please note: space is limited.

Thank you again to everyone who joined us, and for giving your time and attention to such a thoughtful exchange. I’m grateful to share this community with you.

And thank you, always, for being part of our beautiful fellowship devoted to the love of history, mythology, literature, and philosophy. It really is a pleasure!

