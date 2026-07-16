Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I simply had to look it up.

Now, a while back, there was a popular ad that used to run on Irish TV, based around the story of the Trojan War.

I’ll say no more, except that I think it really captures something about Irish humour. I’ll just leave it HERE!

Now, it turns out that the ad ran right around the time of the Brad Pitt Troy film, which I’m shocked to realize was now over twenty years ago.

Yet there’s something fitting that, just about twenty years after Sean Bean’s Odysseus set out to the Trojan War alongside Brad Pitt’s Achilles, a different Odysseus is finally returning home…

As I’m sure you already know, after many months of buildup, speculation, and hype, the much anticipated release of Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey is finally upon us.

To mark the occasion, today’s Members article looks at the rich legacy of the Odyssey across the centuries, artists it has inspired from antiquity to the present day, and the real main character of the Odyssey.

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So read on below to discover the way Homer became a cornerstone of ancient and modern literature, how reinterpretations of the Odyssey are nothing new, and the ways the ancient Greeks had a laugh over Homer.

I think they might have even approved of that beer ad!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom

The Odyssey and the Legacy of Storytelling

by Sean Kelly, Managing Editor, Classical Wisdom

It’s the big blockbuster film of the summer, with an all-star cast and a big name director… and not without its share of controversies!

So, what is the Odyssey? Well, the obvious answer is that it’s an ancient Greek epic about a warrior’s dramatic journey home; the tale of Odysseus’ homecoming.

Yet it’s so much more than that.

And despite the work itself being named after Odysseus, in a sense, we never truly meet the most important character in the Odyssey.

Yes, of course, Odysseus himself is one of the most famous protagonists in literature, but there is another figure who is yet more central.