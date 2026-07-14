Did Calypso Actually Help Odysseus?

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Did Calypso really hold Odysseus captive? When reexamining the roles of women in the ancient world -their jobs and abilities- does their relationship take another shape?And what can other surprising archeological finds tell us about the stories of both the historical and mythological women from Homer’s world?

It’s time to journey to the Mycenaean age to look at the women, from queens to slaves, who played critical roles in the Odyssey... and yet are often overlooked.

This month’s Podcast with professors is with Emily Hauser, an award-winning ancient historian and author, and world-leading voice in rediscovering the women of Greek myth. Having studied at Harvard, Yale and Cambridge (where she won the prestigious Chancellor’s Medal for Classical Proficiency), she is the author of acclaimed novels rewriting Greek mythical women, including For the Most Beautiful, as well as her most recent book, Mythica: A New History of Homer’s World, Through the Women Written Out of It, of which we speak about today.

Members, you can watch above, read the transcript and also download the audio below: