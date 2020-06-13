Classical Wisdom

Sympathy for a Witch? Madeline Miller on Circe
Sympathy for a Witch? Madeline Miller on Circe

Jun 13, 2020

Madeline Miller, the New York Times best selling author of Circe and Song of Achilles, discusses the reasons we need a new perspective for the Odyssean witch, why she evolved into an evil seductress, the role of gods and whether we should like Odysseus in the first place?

For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com

You can learn more about Madeline Miller on her website: http://madelinemiller.com/circe/

You can purchase Madeline's book, Circe, here: https://www.amazon.com/CIRCE-New-York-Times-bestseller/dp/0316556343

