Madeline Miller, the New York Times best selling author of Circe and Song of Achilles, discusses the reasons we need a new perspective for the Odyssean witch, why she evolved into an evil seductress, the role of gods and whether we should like Odysseus in the first place?
Sympathy for a Witch? Madeline Miller on Circe
Jun 13, 2020
