Stephen Dando-Collins, the award-winning author of 40 books, including Rise of an Empire, on which the major motion picture 300: Rise of an Empire was based, delves into the history of the notorious Roman emperor, Caligula.
Does Caligula deserve his reputation? How did damnatio memoriae affect our knowledge of him... and can we compare Caligula to Trump?
*This episode was originally recorded in September 2019*
Stephen Dando-Collins: Is Caligula All That Bad?
Jul 18, 2020
