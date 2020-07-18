Classical Wisdom

Stephen Dando-Collins: Is Caligula All That Bad?
Stephen Dando-Collins: Is Caligula All That Bad?

Jul 18, 2020

Stephen Dando-Collins, the award-winning author of 40 books, including Rise of an Empire, on which the major motion picture 300: Rise of an Empire was based, delves into the history of the notorious Roman emperor, Caligula.

Does Caligula deserve his reputation? How did damnatio memoriae affect our knowledge of him... and can we compare Caligula to Trump?

For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com

For information on Stephen's book, Caligula: The Mad Emperor of Rome, please visit https://stephendando-collins.com

*This episode was originally recorded in September 2019*


