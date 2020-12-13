Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom
Classical Wisdom Speaks
Should We Fear Death? With Ian Blaustein
0:00
-26:33

Should We Fear Death? With Ian Blaustein

Classical Wisdom's avatar
Classical Wisdom
Dec 13, 2020

Should we be afraid of death? What about being maimed? And how do the ancient philosophies of Epicurus and Lucretius fit in with modern religion?

Today's Classical Wisdom Speaks episode is with an old friend, Ian Blaustein, Lecturer in the Philosophy Department at Tufts University in Massachusetts about Epicurean and Hedonistic philosophy and whether or not it can help us with our fear of death.

For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture