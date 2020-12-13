Should We Fear Death? With Ian Blaustein

Should we be afraid of death? What about being maimed? And how do the ancient philosophies of Epicurus and Lucretius fit in with modern religion?

Today's Classical Wisdom Speaks episode is with an old friend, Ian Blaustein, Lecturer in the Philosophy Department at Tufts University in Massachusetts about Epicurean and Hedonistic philosophy and whether or not it can help us with our fear of death.

