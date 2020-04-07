Did Rome commit suicide? Or was it Murdered?
Barry Strauss, Professor of History and Classics, Cornell University, discusses the Fall of the Roman Empire, Roman women in power and the role of Immigration in Ancient Rome.
Anya Leonard, Founder of Classical Wisdom (http://classicalwisdom.com) presents...Classical Wisdom Speaks: A Podcasts dedicated to bringing Ancient Wisdom to Modern Minds. This podcast is made possible by Classical Wisdom Members. If you wish to become a Member and support the Classics, learn more here: https://classicalwisdom.com/classical-wisdom-membership/
For more information regarding Barry Strauss' book, Ten Caesars, please click here: http://tick.news/28
For more information on Barry's Podcast, please click here: http://tick.news/29
*Original podcast was recorded in 2019*
Professor Barry Strauss on the Roman Empire
Did Rome commit suicide? Or was it Murdered?