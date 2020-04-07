Classical Wisdom

Professor Barry Strauss on the Roman Empire
Professor Barry Strauss on the Roman Empire

Apr 07, 2020

Did Rome commit suicide? Or was it Murdered?

Barry Strauss, Professor of History and Classics, Cornell University, discusses the Fall of the Roman Empire, Roman women in power and the role of Immigration in Ancient Rome.

This podcast is made possible by Classical Wisdom Members.

For more information regarding Barry Strauss' book, Ten Caesars, please click here: http://tick.news/28

For more information on Barry's Podcast, please click here: http://tick.news/29

*Original podcast was recorded in 2019*

