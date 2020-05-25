How Stoicism Can Help During the Pandemic: Donald Robertson Discusses...

Anya Leonard and Donald Robertson discuss Stoicism: How it can help during the pandemic, its rise in popularity, its influence in parenting and whether or not the philosophy is too deterministic. Listen for practical techniques for dealing with isolation, anxiety and depression...
For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com
For more information on Stoicism and Donald's work, please see below:
Modern Stoicism: https://modernstoicism.com/
Modern Stoicism Downloads and Courses: https://learn.modernstoicism.com/
Donald Robertson's website: https://donaldrobertson.name/
Donald Robertson's downloads and courses: https://learn.donaldrobertson.name/