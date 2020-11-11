How Can We Win an Argument? With Professor James M May

How can we win an argument, why should we learn about rhetoric and is the art of persuasion just a form of manipulation?
James M. May is the Professor of Classics at St. Olaf's, Minnesota and the Kenneth O. Bjork Distinguished Professor (2014-2017) as well as the Author of How to Win an Argument: An Ancient Guide to the Art of Persuasion. He discusses tips for improving your rhetoric... and why it's so important.
