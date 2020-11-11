Classical Wisdom

How Can We Win an Argument? With Professor James M May
Nov 11, 2020

How can we win an argument, why should we learn about rhetoric and is the art of persuasion just a form of manipulation?

James M. May is the Professor of Classics at St. Olaf's, Minnesota and the Kenneth O. Bjork Distinguished Professor (2014-2017) as well as the Author of How to Win an Argument: An Ancient Guide to the Art of Persuasion. He discusses tips for improving your rhetoric... and why it's so important.

For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com

You can purchase Dr. James M. May's book, "How to Win an Argument: An Ancient Guide to the Art of Persuasion" here: https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691164335/how-to-win-an-argument

