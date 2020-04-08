Classical Wisdom

Dr. James S. Romm on Dying Every Day
Apr 08, 2020

James S. Romm, James H. Ottaway Jr. Professor, Director of the Classical Studies Program at Bard College, Annandale, NY discusses dying every day, the ancient philosophy of Seneca and how we learn how to die.

For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcasts with Professors, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com

You can purchase Dr. James S. Romm's book, "Dying Every Day" here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/209852/dying-every-day-by-james-romm/9780307743749/

