James S. Romm, James H. Ottaway Jr. Professor, Director of the Classical Studies Program at Bard College, Annandale, NY discusses dying every day, the ancient philosophy of Seneca and how we learn how to die.
Dr. James S. Romm on Dying Every Day
Apr 08, 2020
