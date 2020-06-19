Classical Wisdom

Dr. David Lewis: Slavery in Ancient Greece
Dr. David Lewis: Slavery in Ancient Greece

Jun 19, 2020

David Lewis, Lecturer of Greek History and Culture at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland discusses ancient bondage. How did slavery work in the ancient Greek world? Who were the slaves and what do we really know about their lives?

For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com

