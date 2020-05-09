Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom
Classical Wisdom Speaks
Did Ayn Rand Improve on Aristotle? Aaron Smith Discusses...
0:00
-31:06

Did Ayn Rand Improve on Aristotle? Aaron Smith Discusses...

Classical Wisdom's avatar
Classical Wisdom
May 09, 2020

Aaron Smith, Fellow at the Ayn Rand Institute, talks about Aristotle, his impact on Rand, why she called him the 'cultural barometer of western history' - as well as 'the forgotten man of philosophy'. What did Rand love about Aristotle... and what did she hate?

For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com

Aaron Smith's biography at the Ayn Rand Institute: https://ari.aynrand.org/experts/aaron-smith/

Ayn Rand's review of Aristotle by John Herman Randall, Jr..: https://courses.aynrand.org/works/review-of-aristotle-by-john-herman-randall-jr/

Aaron's article on Stoicism: https://newideal.aynrand.org/the-false-promise-of-stoicism/

The Objectivist Academic Center: https://aynrand.org/students/objectivist-academic-center/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture