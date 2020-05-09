Aaron Smith, Fellow at the Ayn Rand Institute, talks about Aristotle, his impact on Rand, why she called him the 'cultural barometer of western history' - as well as 'the forgotten man of philosophy'. What did Rand love about Aristotle... and what did she hate?
For more information about Classical Wisdom's Podcast Classical Wisdom Speaks, please check out our website at: http://classicalwisdom.com
Aaron Smith's biography at the Ayn Rand Institute: https://ari.aynrand.org/experts/aaron-smith/
Ayn Rand's review of Aristotle by John Herman Randall, Jr..: https://courses.aynrand.org/works/review-of-aristotle-by-john-herman-randall-jr/
Aaron's article on Stoicism: https://newideal.aynrand.org/the-false-promise-of-stoicism/
The Objectivist Academic Center: https://aynrand.org/students/objectivist-academic-center/
Did Ayn Rand Improve on Aristotle? Aaron Smith Discusses...
Aaron Smith, Fellow at the Ayn Rand Institute, talks about Aristotle, his impact on Rand, why she called him the 'cultural barometer of western history' - as well as 'the forgotten man of philosophy'. What did Rand love about Aristotle... and what did she hate?