Why should we care about Homer's Odyssey? What lessons can it teach us for our modern world? Should we like Odysseus? Or do we want to see him fail?
In this funny Classical Wisdom Speaks episode, Anya Leonard and Ben Potter discuss Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey and its modern relevance.
To Learn more about Classical Wisdom Speaks, a podcast dedicated to bringing ancient wisdom to modern minds, check out:
https://classicalwisdom.com/podcast-classical-wisdom-speaks/
Anya and Ben: Why is the Odyssey Relevant Today?
Jul 03, 2020
Why should we care about Homer's Odyssey? What lessons can it teach us for our modern world? Should we like Odysseus? Or do we want to see him fail?
Classical Wisdom Speaks
Classical Wisdom Speaks aims to bring ancient wisdom to modern minds... via podcasts!
You can watch all our podcasts on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/classicalwisdom
Join host Anya Leonard as she speaks with eminent professors, famed authors and controversial intellectuals about the Classics. Covering history, mythology, music, philosophy and more!Classical Wisdom Speaks aims to bring ancient wisdom to modern minds... via podcasts! You can watch all our podcasts on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/classicalwisdom Join host Anya Leonard as she speaks with eminent professors, famed authors and controversial intellectuals about the Classics. Covering history, mythology, music, philosophy and more!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes