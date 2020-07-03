Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom
Classical Wisdom Speaks
Anya and Ben: Why is the Odyssey Relevant Today?
0:00
-30:36

Anya and Ben: Why is the Odyssey Relevant Today?

Classical Wisdom's avatar
Classical Wisdom
Jul 03, 2020

Why should we care about Homer's Odyssey? What lessons can it teach us for our modern world? Should we like Odysseus? Or do we want to see him fail?

In this funny Classical Wisdom Speaks episode, Anya Leonard and Ben Potter discuss Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey and its modern relevance.

To Learn more about Classical Wisdom Speaks, a podcast dedicated to bringing ancient wisdom to modern minds, check out:

https://classicalwisdom.com/podcast-classical-wisdom-speaks/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture