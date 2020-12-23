Classical Wisdom

Anya & Ben: Ancient Holidays - Where Does Christmas Come From?
Anya & Ben: Ancient Holidays - Where Does Christmas Come From?

Dec 23, 2020

Which ancient holidays influenced Christmas? Why did the ancients know how to throw such a good party? And what was the real story around Jesus’ birth?

Today's Classical Wisdom Speaks episode is with Anya Leonard and Classical Wisdom's resident classicist, Ben Potter on the ancient influences on Christmas and the historical context of Jesus’ birth and death.

