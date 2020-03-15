In honor of the Ides of March, April 15, Anya Leonard and Alex Barrientos discuss whether Brutus was the Patriot or Traitor... and whether it's moral to kill the Tyrant?
To Learn more about Classical Wisdom Speaks, a podcast dedicated to bringing ancient wisdom to modern minds, check out:
https://classicalwisdom.com/podcast-classical-wisdom-speaks/
Anya and Alex: Should We Kill the Tyrant?
Mar 15, 2020
In honor of the Ides of March, April 15, Anya Leonard and Alex Barrientos discuss whether Brutus was the Patriot or Traitor... and whether it's moral to kill the Tyrant?
Classical Wisdom Speaks
Classical Wisdom Speaks aims to bring ancient wisdom to modern minds... via podcasts!
You can watch all our podcasts on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/classicalwisdom
Join host Anya Leonard as she speaks with eminent professors, famed authors and controversial intellectuals about the Classics. Covering history, mythology, music, philosophy and more!Classical Wisdom Speaks aims to bring ancient wisdom to modern minds... via podcasts! You can watch all our podcasts on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/classicalwisdom Join host Anya Leonard as she speaks with eminent professors, famed authors and controversial intellectuals about the Classics. Covering history, mythology, music, philosophy and more!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes