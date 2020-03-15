Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom

Classical Wisdom
Classical Wisdom Speaks
Anya and Alex: Should We Kill the Tyrant?
0:00
-34:23

Anya and Alex: Should We Kill the Tyrant?

Classical Wisdom's avatar
Classical Wisdom
Mar 15, 2020

In honor of the Ides of March, April 15, Anya Leonard and Alex Barrientos discuss whether Brutus was the Patriot or Traitor... and whether it's moral to kill the Tyrant?

To Learn more about Classical Wisdom Speaks, a podcast dedicated to bringing ancient wisdom to modern minds, check out:

https://classicalwisdom.com/podcast-classical-wisdom-speaks/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Classical Wisdom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture