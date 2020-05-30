Classical Wisdom

Anya and Alex: How Do We Know What's True?
Anya and Alex: How Do We Know What's True?

May 30, 2020

In today's confusing world with its conflicting reports, how do we know what is true? How can we seek it and what should we do when we hear ideas we DON'T agree with? Is there a need for controversy, debate and finding value in the opposition's ideas?

In this Classical Wisdom Speaks Episode, Anya Leonard and Alex Barrientos explore what is Truth, whether can we know it and how should we seek it...

To Learn more about Classical Wisdom Speaks, a podcast dedicated to bringing ancient wisdom to modern minds, check out:

https://classicalwisdom.com/podcast-classical-wisdom-speaks/

