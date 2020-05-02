Classical Wisdom

Anya and Alex: Does Stoicism Live up to the Hype?
Anya and Alex: Does Stoicism Live up to the Hype?

May 02, 2020

The ancient philosophy of Stoicism has been enjoying a rise in popularity of late... but does it live up the hype? Is it philosophically sound? And does it really help? In this Classical Wisdom Speaks Episode, Anya Leonard and Alex Barrientos explore the nature of Stoicism and its application here and now.

https://classicalwisdom.com/podcast-classical-wisdom-speaks/


