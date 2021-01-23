What makes a robot? Why is there a timeless desire to create artificial intelligence? And what’s up with the prevalence of war machines and ancient fembots?
This episode of Classical Wisdom Speaks is with Adrienne Mayor, a Research scholar at Stanford University, a folklorist and historian of ancient science. Adrienne discusses her most recent book, Gods and Robots: Myths, Machines, and Ancient Dreams of Technology and explains how the Greeks imagined automatons, replicants, and Artificial Intelligence in both ancient myths and machines.
Ancient Robots, War Machines and Fembots with Adrienne Mayor
