Ancient Robots, War Machines and Fembots with Adrienne Mayor
Jan 23, 2021

What makes a robot? Why is there a timeless desire to create artificial intelligence? And what’s up with the prevalence of war machines and ancient fembots?

This episode of Classical Wisdom Speaks is with Adrienne Mayor, a Research scholar at Stanford University, a folklorist and historian of ancient science. Adrienne discusses her most recent book, Gods and Robots: Myths, Machines, and Ancient Dreams of Technology and explains how the Greeks imagined automatons, replicants, and Artificial Intelligence in both ancient myths and machines.

