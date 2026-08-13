Can We Return to an Enchanted World?

Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

What did the ancient world actually believe with regards to gods, angels, demons, spirits, and powerful forces?

Was the line between Jews, Christians, Greeks, and Romans really as sharply drawn as we often imagine?

And should we return to the ‘enchanted world’?

This month’s Podcast with Professors is with Michael Satlow, professor of Judaic studies and religious studies at Brown University and author of An Enchanted World: The Shared Religious Landscape of Late Antiquity.

We explore late antiquity...a period that sits at the fascinating crossroads between the classical world and the Middle Ages, when many religions were flourishing, diminishing, and intermingling. However, instead of discussing theological disputes or political conflicts, we examine how everyday people actually lived their religion....

How did they cope with illness? Seek protection? Form relationships with divine beings, and find meaning in an uncertain world?

We delve into the fascinating realm of amulets, prayer, so-called “magic,” local cults, and why the lived religious experiences of ancient Jews, Christians, Greeks, and Romans often had far more in common than the official doctrines suggest.

We also ask: have we lost something by becoming so thoroughly “disenchanted,” or are there aspects of the ancient worldview that are still worth recovering?

Classical Wisdom Members, you can enjoy the full podcast and transcript above as well as the audio only below. Have a listen and let me know if you agree or not... and if you see the ancient world (and perhaps even our own) a little differently by the end...

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Classical Wisdom Members, you can download the audio below!

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