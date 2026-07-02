Why Did Rome Last So Long?

Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

Why did Rome’s Republic endure for centuries despite bitter political conflict?

What did Aristotle mean by civic friendship, and why did he consider it essential to self-government?

Why did America’s Founders fear the concentration of power more than political disagreement?

And can a society remain free if politics becomes nothing more than a struggle to defeat one’s opponents?

In this special Members discussion, historian, political thinker, and author of The Civic Bargain, Brook Manville joins Classical Wisdom to explore what the ancient world still has to teach us about preserving free societies.

(You can also find Brook’s articles on his Substack “The Civic Bargain”)

Together, we take a deep dive into why some republics have endured while others have collapsed…and what Americans can rightly celebrate, as well as what should give them concern….

The conversation also ventured into some unexpected territory!

We also explored what happens when we lose a common cultural heritage, whether modern citizenship has lost the sense of duty that defined the ancient world, and how the Roman Republic repeatedly avoided collapse through negotiation long before it finally succumbed to civil war.

Members can continue beyond the preview to watch the complete discussion, including audience questions and a far deeper exploration of what the ancient world can still teach us today.

It strikes me as a fitting way to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Such milestones are exceedingly rare, and they deserve more than celebration alone—they invite reflection, contemplation, and, of course, a healthy dose of philosophizing.

If you aren’t yet a member, be sure to take advantage of our Founding Fathers, Founding Members offer and join us for the full discussion.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Classical Wisdom Members can also download the audio only version of the discussion here: