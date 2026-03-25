Practical Wisdom for When Life Gets Hard

Dear Classical Wisdom Community,

Have you ever had one of those moments where everything just… shifts?

Maybe it’s a job you thought was secure, suddenly gone.

Or a relationship you believed in falls apart.

One day things feel steady, predictable…and the next, you’re sitting there thinking, wait…what now?

It’s a difficult place to be but it’s also a very human one. And perhaps more importantly to these humble pages, it’s not new.

In today’s event “How to Cope: An Ancient Guide to Enduring Hardship” with Professor Philip Freeman, we explored one of the most extraordinary stories from the ancient world: the life of Boethius and his Consolation of Philosophy.

This is a story that should most certainly be made into a movie! A man at the height of success, who is powerful, respected, deeply learned, suddenly loses everything and finds himself alone in a prison cell, waiting to die.

What does he do? How does anyone cope in a moment like that?

Well, this is the question that guided our conversation. Not in theory, but in reality...when fear, loss, and uncertainty are no longer abstract ideas.

Together with Philip Freeman, we delved into the richness of Boethius’ response. We discussed what “virtue” really means, how the famous Wheel of Fortune can help us navigate instability, and why hardship so often reveals who our true friends are.

We also explored the fascinating philosophical influences behind this deeply personal work, how a Christian thinker turned deliberately to pagan philosophy, and even asked why Philosophy herself appears as a woman.

It was truly a fascinating conversation! In part because Boethius’ insights challenge us to reconsider what we value, to question whether we’re chasing things that can never truly satisfy, and to ask ourselves: What actually brings lasting peace?

If you’d like to explore further, you can find Philip Freeman’s How to Cope: An Ancient Guide to Enduring Hardship here:



Get Your Copy Here

Philip’s translation is highly recommended! In the words of one of our attendees:

The traditional translations never quite did this for me, but your focus on the practical side of endurance hit differently. Boethius comes through not as a historical curiosity but as someone with something real to say right now.

And if you’re curious to experience Boethius’ work directly, including a verse version that Philip mentions in our conversation, you can find The Consolation of Philosophy here:

The Consolation of Philosophy

Upcoming Event – The Philosophy of Anxiety

I also warmly invite you to join us for our next event:

The Philosophy of Anxiety

Saturday, March 28th

12:00 PM (EST)

In collaboration with The Plato's Academy Centre, we’ll be bringing together leading voices in philosophy and mental health to explore one of the most pressing challenges of modern life.

Meet the Speakers:

Prof. Massimo Pigliucci: A leading figure in modern Stoicism and Skepticism

Dr. Samir Chopra: Philosophical counselor and author of Anxiety: A Philosophical Guide

Prof. Nancy Sherman: Expert in ethics, resilience, and moral injury

Dr. Scott Waltman: CBT clinician and co-author of The Stoicism Workbook

Donald Robertson: President of Plato’s Academy Centre and author on Stoic philosophy

Lalya Lloyd: Classicist and author on the life of Plutarch

I’ll be hosting a special panel as well, in which we will explore how anxiety can be understood from a philosophical, history as well as psychological perspective. It is sure to be both illuminating and applicable!



Register Here

As always, our goal at Classical Wisdom is simple: to bring ancient wisdom into modern life...not as abstract ideas, but as tools we can actually use.

So I’ll leave you with a question:

When things feel uncertain… what helps you cope?

What ancient wisdom has helped you?

Please join the conversation and our beautiful community below.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder

Classical Wisdom