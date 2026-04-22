Democracy's Last Defender

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

In this month’s Podcast with Professors with James Romm, we journey back to fourth-century Athens, a democracy past its golden age, grappling with decline, uncertainty, and the looming shadow of a new superpower.

At the heart of this story stands Demosthenes, a man who wielded not the sword, but the spoken word, an orator who rose through sheer determination to become the voice of resistance against the expansion of Philip II of Macedon.

This is not a simple tale of heroism or failure… but a portrait of democracy under strain.

We see a political arena filled with passionate debate, theatrical rhetoric, personal attacks, and, perhaps most strikingly, an alarming absence of fact-checking or accountability. Sound familiar?

Oh yes, dear reader, it turns out that once more there is nothing new under the sun! The Athenians, just like us, struggled to discern truth amid noise, to choose wisely amid competing narratives, and to act decisively before it was too late.

It makes us wonder: What happens when eloquence outweighs expertise? When emotional appeals drown out reason? When a society hesitates in the face of rising threats?

Featuring James Romm, the James H. Ottaway Jr. Professor of Classics at Bard College and author of several books including “Dying Every Day”, “Ghost on the Throne”, “The Sacred Band”, “Plato and the Tyrant” and most recently, “Demosthenes: Democracy’s Defender.”

Whether you are drawn to the drama of history, the complexity of political life, or the enduring question of how democracies survive, this month’s exclusive Member’s only Podcast with Professor Romm offers a rich and thought-provoking exploration. Audio only version is also below to download.

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All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. We have a few very exciting events coming out shortly… including one that features James Romm himself! We’ll be announcing this very special event this week, so please watch your inbox… In the meantime, members, please enjoy the option to download the audio below.

Audio Only Podcast: