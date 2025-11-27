Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Members
KIDS
Youtube
FAQs
Courses
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A Very Virgilian Thanksgiving
The great Roman poet on love and loss, life and death, man and nature...
Published on Notes from the End of the World
•
3 hrs ago
Giving Thanks
A Rare Note of Optimism
6 hrs ago
•
Classical Wisdom
33
14
7
Jews VS Rome
Watch now | Podcast With Barry Strauss - We discuss why the Jews revolted more than anyone else, the unusual punishments they were dealt, the…
Nov 26
•
Classical Wisdom
18
1
1
55:52
12 Ancient Greek Terms that Should Totally Make a Comeback
Eudaimonia, Arete, and much more...
Nov 25
•
Classical Wisdom
156
11
18
What Happens When Poets and Wine Take Over?
The Wine-Fueled Wisdom You Didn’t Know You Needed
Nov 24
•
Classical Wisdom
25
4
1
Last Chance: A Book 100 Years in the Making
The Burden of Remembering...
Nov 23
•
Classical Wisdom
17
4
Weekly Wisdom Quiz
Dead Poets Society
Nov 23
•
Sean
22
5
3
Mother or Murderer?
Myth's Most Misunderstood Woman
Nov 21
•
Sean
51
14
6
Who Was Horace?
A Golden Man of the Golden Age...Discover one of the most celebrated of all the Roman poets.
Nov 19
•
Classical Wisdom
31
5
Cicero’s Six Mistakes of Man
What are they? And how can you avoid them?
Nov 18
•
Classical Wisdom
132
13
13
Reviving the Legacy of the West
*New Event: The Golden Thread
Nov 17
•
Classical Wisdom
14
3
2
Weekly Wisdom Quiz
Greek Tragedy & Ancient Friendships
Nov 16
•
Sean
17
7
2
© 2025 Classical Wisdom
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts