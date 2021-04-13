Ancient Wisdom For Modern Minds

Hi, I’m Anya Leonard and I love the Classics.

I know that might sound like a confession, something uttered in a circle with a bit of shame. But it’s true. I love the ancient world...its stories, its thinkers, its breathtaking complexity. And most of the time, when I bring it up (which, honestly, is often), I’m met with polite confusion or a blank stare.

Truth be told, most people today simply don’t know what the Classics are. They think ancient history is just ancient... but in reality, they’re a living guide to the human experience...to power and politics, art and ambition, love and loss. History gives us perspective, myth helps us understand ourselves, and philosophy teaches us how to live well.

At the heart of it all lies the concept of eudaimonia. This is not just happiness or fleeting pleasure, but flourishing: a life of virtue, purpose, and deep fulfillment. From Kings to coal miners, the Classics have a time and tested record of helping anyone who wants to find their flourishing... and so too can it for you.

Who This Is For

This publication is for curious, thoughtful readers who sense there’s more to life than the daily scroll. It’s for people who want to think more deeply, live more deliberately, and connect timeless wisdom to modern challenges.

Whether you’re a student of history, a lover of stories, or simply someone seeking clarity and meaning, you’ll find yourself at home here.. and with wonderful likeminded people. I regularly say we have the nicest corner on the internet and we truly do!

Why Subscribe

Excellence, as they say, is not an act but a habit. Our love of learning, of history, of the Classics is best developed every day, not just one day.

As such, we encourage you to join our growing Classics community and receive:

Weekly Essays — on philosophy, myth, and history that illuminate the modern world.

Practical Insights — ancient lessons for living with purpose, courage, and calm.

A Global Community — over 100,000 readers in 200 countries exploring the Great Conversation together.

Classical Wisdom began in 2010 with a simple mission: to make the Classics sustainable and alive. We aim to promote and preserve these ancient ideas and lessons and show their relevance in our here and now. Since joining Substack, we’ve reached readers across every continent, proving that ancient wisdom still speaks powerfully today.

Join us and rediscover what the ancients knew: that wisdom isn’t old, it’s eternal.

Have any questions about Classical Wisdom or Pragma Publishing? Feel free to email us at: info@classicalwisdom.com.