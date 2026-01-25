Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

This week, we were joined by none other than Emily Wilson, acclaimed translator of the Odyssey and the Iliad.

All questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

1. In ancient Greek culture, what did the word oikos signify?

A. A homecoming journey

B. Righteous anger

C. The sacred law of hospitality to guests

D. The household

2. Which of Aeschylus’ plays features the character Elektra?

A. Agamemnon

B. Libation Bearers

C. Eumenides

D. The Persians

3. Before her sacrifice, who was Iphigeneia told her husband would be?

A. Achilles

B. Odysseus

C. Ajax

D. Diomedes

4. Which Platonic dialogue features the quote: ‘One must never, when wronged, inflict wrong in return, as the majority believe, since one must never do wrong.’

A. Crito

B. Phaedo

C. The Symposium

D. The Republic

5. Which Roman writer wrote “Quandoque dormitat bonus Homerus,”? (In English, “Even good old Homer nods,”)

A. Ovid

B. Cicero

C. Seneca

D. Horace

6. How many suitors are there in Odyssey?

A. 100

B. 108

C. 210

D. 300

7. Who wrote the first translation of the Odyssey into the English language?

A. Christopher Marlowe

B. E.V. Rieu

C. George Chapman

D. John Keats

8. The island of Delos was sacred to which Greek god?

A. Zeus

B. Apollo

C. Dionysus

D. Hades

Answers

D. The household (Who is Homer?) B. Libation Bearers (Why You Should Let It Go) A. Achilles (Why You Should Let It Go) A. Crito (From Athens to Alabama) D. Horace (Odysseus’ REAL Identity) B. 108 (Who is Homer?) C. George Chapman (Sea of Homer with Emily Wilson) B. Apollo (From Athens to Alabama)

🏛️The Wisdom Scale

🌱 Novice (0–2 correct)

You’ve planted the seed of wisdom but it’s just beginning to sprout.

🔥 Aspiring Seeker (3–4 correct)

Your knowledge burns brighter. You’ve lit the first torch on the road to enlightenment.

🏛️ Learned Citizen (5–6 correct)

You walk among marble halls of Rome and Greece with confidence, well-versed in the ancients.

🌞 Master of the Classics (7–8 correct)

You’ve mastered the history and philosophy of the ancients (at least for this week). Congratulations!

