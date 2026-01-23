Classical Wisdom

Mary Marjorie Rigby
3h

“Never mentioned” - Odysseus’ scar story is recounted twice in Odyssey Book 19 lines 393 to 508, a long section to ensure we understand the account of his being gored by a boar above the knee. First Eurycleia, his old nurse speaks and recounts the details of his visit to his grandfather when he was injured. Sorry this does not fit your argument – but it cannot. Please correct. All the best.

haluza3@gmail.com
4h

Odysseus upon returning to Ithaca was first recognized by his dog and then by the woman who took care of us upbringing. She recognized the scar he got when young during a hunt. Others did not recognize him similar to many of us not recognizing people when they get older. As a teacher for many years, I often do not recognize a student I had thirty years ago; we change. As far as his wife, many do not recognize their husbands in later years as opposed when they were more virile and young. They will say where is the person I married? This goes for recognition of wives by husbands as well but not as much.

