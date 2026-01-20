“We acknowledge him the father of poetical diction, the first who taught that language of the gods to men.” – Alexander Pope “The author of the Iliad is either Homer or, if not Homer, somebody else of the same name.” – Aldous Huxley

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Who is Homer?

It sounds like such a simple question, something a child would ask... And yet, for over two thousand years, it has haunted scholars, poets, philosophers, and lovers of literature. Who is the mysterious figure credited with shaping the very foundations of Western storytelling? Who gave us Achilles, Hector, Odysseus, Penelope, Troy, Ithaca, rage, longing, war, and home?

The honest answer is both unsettling and beautiful: we don’t really know.

The Man or the Myth?

There is no reliable biography of Homer handed down from antiquity. Ancient sources disagreed wildly about when he lived, where he came from, or even whether he existed at all. Some said he lived in the 12th century BC, others in the 9th, others still in the 8th. Modern scholars tend to place him somewhere in the 8th or 7th century BC, but even that is educated guesswork.

This uncertainty is known as the “Homeric Question.”

It asks not only when Homer lived, but whether “Homer” was ever a single person at all. Some scholars argue that the Iliad and the Odyssey are the product of generations of oral storytellers, refined over centuries and eventually written down under a convenient, perhaps fictional, name. Others point to the deep stylistic unity of the poems as evidence of one extraordinary mind at work.

And then there are the other theories: Samuel Butler and Robert Graves both suggested that the Odyssey, so deeply concerned with home, loyalty, and domestic order, may have been written by a woman... and perhaps from Sicily. Meanwhile, the Iliad, with its relentless focus on battlefield glory, was clearly penned by a man.

So who was Homer? A blind bard? A wandering singer? A court poet? A name given to a tradition? A fiction that gathered many voices into one?

We may never know.

Composed, Not Written

One thing is fairly clear: these poems were first composed orally. They were sung or recited to music by skilled bards, using rhythm, repetition, and formulaic language that allowed vast stories to be memorized and reshaped. This makes Homer less like a modern “author” and more like the greatest performer in a long line of performers...or the final master who shaped ancient songs into their most powerful form.

While the Homeric epics are the beginning of the western literary tradition for us, they are the end of oral storytelling for the ancients.

Share

What Are they Really About?

If you say the Iliad is “about the Trojan War,” you might be technically correct... but you will not make many friends at a Classics cocktail party.

The Iliad covers only a few weeks in the tenth year of the war. Its true subject is not war itself, but rage...Achilles’ rage, his withdrawal from battle, and the terrible cost of wounded pride. When his beloved Patroclus is killed, Achilles returns not for glory, but for vengeance. What follows is not heroic triumph but tragic excess, ending in one of literature’s most human moments: Achilles weeping with Priam, the father of the man he has just slain.

The Odyssey, by contrast, is about return. Odysseus wanders for ten long years after the war, hindered by monsters, gods, storms, temptresses, and his own cleverness. When he finally reaches home, he must reclaim it from 108 arrogant Suitors.

This is not just adventure...it is the restoration of oikos: the household, the center of meaning in the Homeric world.

Why Homer Still Matters

Homer shaped how stories are told. He shaped what heroes look like. He shaped how we talk about war, love, grief, loyalty, exile, and home. Every epic, every quest, every tragic hero owes him a debt...whether directly or through centuries of influence.

But more than that, Homer forces us to confront what it means to be human.

He shows us that rage can destroy the greatest warrior.

That longing for home can outlast monsters and gods.

That honor can clash with compassion.

That even heroes must die...but stories might not.

Share

Can We Understand Art Without Knowing the Artist?

And here we come to the most unsettling question of all.

Can we ever truly understand a work of art if we do not know its creator?

We search for Homer’s birthplace, his gender, his life story, his intentions because we want certainty. We want the poems to “make sense” through a human face.

But what if there is no face?

If Homer is not one man but many voices, then the epics are not expressions of a single soul, but of a civilization creating together. They become less like a diary and more like a cathedral....built by countless hands, shaped by time, and larger than any one builder.

Understanding Homer

If Homer really was like a cathedral, built by many hands, over many years, then reading him alone can feel a bit like wandering into Notre Dame with a tourist map and hoping for the best. You may admire the stained glass, snap a photo of the arches, and nod wisely at the altar, but you will almost certainly miss how the whole thing actually works...

And Homer is like that. His words are beautiful, but they are also structural. Every phrase leans on custom, rhythm, memory, and a world where honor, hospitality, and fate meant something very different than they do to us. Without help, we tend to make him sound like ourselves.

Which is why Homer has never really been a solo activity.

He was born in performance, not in private reading. His poems lived first in voices, not in footnotes. And if he was built by many voices, then perhaps he still wants to be heard among many voices too.

In other words: Homer works best when you don’t read him alone.

Join the Conversation

That is why we are hosting a conversation dedicated to Homer.

You are invited to join us this Friday, January 23rd, from 3:00 to 4:00 PM EST, for a live event titled The Sea of Homer, featuring Emily Wilson, Professor of Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania and the acclaimed translator of both the Odyssey and the Iliad.

In a rare live discussion, we will discuss why we still read Homer, what we miss when we read him casually, and what these ancient poems reveal about war, home, dignity, power, and survival.

It is truly an opportunity to understand the man, the myth and the great epics.

Make sure to register to join us live or receive the recording:

Register HERE

But this conversation is just the beginning...

For those of you who want to know even more, how the very seas and sandy shores imbue both Homer and his work, you can discover this and more on our upcoming journey called The Sea of Homer.

From July 1–13, 2026, travelers will trace Homer’s world across Greece, the Greek islands, and Turkey, from Athens and Mycenae to Delos, Ephesus, and Istanbul, guided by Emily Wilson herself.

The voyage follows the “wine-dark sea” that shaped the imagination of the epics, exploring how geography, myth, and human longing are bound together. It is a unique chance to learn in situ, where stories and stones still speak to one another...

Discover the Sea of Homer Here

I hope you can join us.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. For those of you who are interested in joining this year’s journey, please act fast, as our allotment is very limited. Last I checked, there were only 10 spaces left, but they are going quickly. So if you are interested in this once-in-a-lifetime trip, make sure to reserve your spot:

Travel the Sea of Homer