Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

There’s always more to learn…

We’ve all heard of the big household names likes Homer and Socrates.

Yet one of the most fun things about the Classical world is that there’s such an enormous wealth of overlooked figures, who are every bit as astonishing and fascinating in their own right.

And here at Classical Wisdom we like to shine a light on them!

This week, for instance, we looked at the powerful and practical philosophy of Boethius, one of the last figures of the Classical world, in our live event with Philip Freeman.

We also dived into the mythological character Sinon, whose small but crucial role in the Trojan myth cycle has led to a literary legacy spanning centuries.

Moreover, Members can check out our recent podcast on Frontinus, the governor of Roman Britain. Discover his incredible life and his military masterwork Stratagems, an ancient Roman guide to war and leadership.

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Now, once more, it’s time for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz…

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom.

A full roundup of them all is available just after the quiz, along with the answers, just in case you want to revisit anything or catch up on something you missed.

Are you ready? Let’s go!

1. Which Greek tragedian wrote a play focused on the mythological character Sinon?

a) Euripides

b) Aeschylus

c) Sophocles

d) Aristophanes

2. What does the term ataraxia mean?

a) Homecoming

b) Righteous anger

c) Glory

d) Tranquility

3. What distinguished Boethius intellectually?

a) He rejected Greek learning

b) He translated major Greek philosophers into Latin

c) He focused only on military strategy

d) He avoided classical traditions

4. What role does Sinon play in the fall of Troy?

a) He leads the Greek army

b) He betrays the Greeks

c) He tricks the Trojans into accepting the Trojan Horse

d) He defends the city

5. What work did Boethius write while imprisoned?

a) Meditations

b) On Duties

c) Republic

d) The Consolation of Philosophy

6. In Virgil’s Aeneid, how is Sinon primarily portrayed by Aeneas?

a) As a heroic warrior

b) As a deceitful trickster

c) As a wise advisor

d) As a tragic victim

7. Which ancient philosopher wrote: “The wise man will take part in public life, unless something prevents him.”

a) Seneca

b) Marcus Aurelius

c) Aristotle

d) Epicurus

8. How is Philosophy personified in Boethius’ work?

a) As a young student

b) As a divine oracle

c) As a wise woman

d) As a Roman senator

Answers

C) Sophocles (Who Tricked the Trojans?) D) Tranquility (Should We Be Political?) B) He translated major Greek philosophers into Latin (Practical Wisdom for When Life Gets Hard) C) He tricks the Trojans into accepting the Trojan Horse (Who Tricked the Trojans?) D) The Consolation of Philosophy (Practical Wisdom for When Life Gets Hard) B) As a deceitful trickster (Who Tricked the Trojans?) A) Seneca (Should We Be Political?) C) As a wise woman (Practical Wisdom for When Life Gets Hard)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡ 8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom