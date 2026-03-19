A Forgotten Roman Masterclass in Leadership

Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Frontinus is not a household name, yet he perhaps should be.

A general, governor, engineer, and author, he embodied a rare fusion of intellect and action. One of his surviving works, Stratagems, is not merely a manual of war, but a treasury of human behavior under pressure...a guide to leadership, decision-making, and adaptability.

In this month’s podcast with professors, I speak with scholar George J. Thomas about his latest translation and his efforts to resurrect the overlooked figure of Sextus Julius Frontinus, a man whose life and work is incredibly relevant today.

As Thomas explains, the text distills centuries of military experience into vivid historical examples, from the cunning of Hannibal to the boldness of Alexander the Great, offering lessons, and questions, that linger far beyond the battlefield.

For instance, what does it mean to lead well? Must a leader stand at the front, as Xenophon did?

How do we maintain morale in times of uncertainty?

And perhaps most intriguingly and pertinent to our current events, can victory be achieved without conflict at all?

We delve into pragmatism versus theory, the psychology of fear and superstition, the delicate balance between discipline and humanity, and the enduring tension between ruthlessness and restraint.

Classical Wisdom Members are invited to enjoy the full video podcast, along with the transcript and the audio only option below. Have a listen and contemplate if strategy is not confined solely to war, but also if it permeates business, politics, and everyday life...

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Be strategic about the wisdom and knowledge you learn and live by… let the lessons of the ancient world into your life.

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