Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

The rise of an empire and the fall of civilizations…

Just another week at Classical Wisdom!

From the Mycenaeans and the Minoans, to the clash of powers at Actium, we looked at the beginnings and endings of some of the most important eras in ancient history.

Plus, just for good measure, we also had a look at ancient Roman theater, where Greek and Roman culture combined.

Of course I must, as always, ask: have you been paying attention? Then prove your knowledge with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz.

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available after the quiz, along with with the answers.

Plus we’ve also included some further resources this week, for those who want to dig deeper on this week’s topics.

So, no more delay, let’s get right to it! See you on the other side…

1. Which Roman statesman and philosopher also wrote plays which have survived to the modern era?

A. Cicero

B. Seneca

C. Marc Antony

D. Marcus Aurelius

2. When were chariots invented?

A. Around 1600 BC

B. Around 1200 BC

C. Around 800 BC

D. Around 400 BC

3. Minoan Civilization is primarily associated with which Greek location?

A. Mykonos

B. Ithaca

C. Athens

D. Crete

4. The earliest surviving tragic Roman plays were by…?

A. Sophocles and Euripides

B. Plautus

C. Ennius and Pacuvius

D. Virgil and Ovid

5. What date is traditionally considered Marc Antony’s birthday?

A. March 14th

B. August 14th

C. December 14th

D. January 14th

6. Who popularized Greek tragedy for Roman audiences?

A. Lucius Accius

B. Petronius Arbiter

C. Musonius Rufus

D. Terence

7. When did the Mycenaean civilization begin to collapse?

A. Around 1200 BC

B. Around 800 BC

C. 5th Century BC

D. 4th Century AD

8. Whose forces fought at the Battle of Actium?

A. Julius Caesar’s against Pompey’s

B. Marc Antony’s and Cleopatra’s against Octavian

C. Julius Caesar’s against Octavian’s

D. Marius’ against Sulla’s

Further Resources:

Answers

B. Seneca (Beyond the Spectacle) A. Around 1600 BC (When the World Collapsed: Lessons from 1177 BC) D. Crete (When the World Collapsed: Lessons from 1177 BC) C. Ennius and Pacuvius (Beyond the Spectacle) D. January 14th (The Man Who Could Have Been Emperor) A. Lucius Accius (Beyond the Spectacle) A. Around 1200 BC (When the World Collapsed: Lessons from 1177 BC) B. Marc Antony’s and Cleopatra’s against Octavian (The Man Who Could Have Been Emperor)

🏛️The Wisdom Scale

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher Fear not! Even Socrates had to start somewhere. Keep reading, and soon you’ll be dazzling the symposium with your insights.

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos A solid effort. You’re well on your way to wisdom, though perhaps a bit more contemplation is needed.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept Impressive! You could hold your own in a debate with the best of them.

⚡8 correct: Master of the Classics Magnificent! You’re a true philosopher, embodying the wisdom of the ancients.

So, how did it go? Let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom