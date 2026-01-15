Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Why do we still read Homer after nearly three thousand years?

Homer’s stories are filled with monsters, gods, and heroes…but beneath the myth is a deep exploration of human life.

On Friday January 23rd at 3pm EST, join renowned classicist and award-winning translator Emily Wilson for a rare live conversation that opens a window onto Homer’s world…

Learn More Here

Emily Wilson has changed the way the world reads the Odyssey and the Iliad and in this intimate live talk, she will share how these ancient poems speak directly to modern lives…about violence and forgiveness, leadership and failure, loyalty and longing.

Homer doesn’t give easy answers, and neither does our world. This event is a chance to slow down and think clearly with someone who knows these stories inside and out. You’ll come away seeing the Iliad and the Odyssey differently… and probably noticing new things about power, loss, and belonging in your own life, too.

If you enjoy thoughtful conversation and ideas that actually stick with you, we invite you to join us on Friday, January 23rd.

Make sure to register in advance to join:

Register Here

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

P.S. Yes! There will be a recording. Just make sure to register in advance to ensure you receive it.