Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

It's one of the major controversies in the world of antiquities…

But how well do you know the story of the Parthenon Marbles?

Famously taken from the Parthenon by Lord Elgin, they have been the center of controversy and debate for over 200 years…

Members can check out our exclusive article looking at the history of the Parthenon Marbles, Lord Elgin, and how the consequences of his actions are still felt today.

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Now, it’s time once more for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on resources published this week on Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available just below, in case you want to revisit anything, or if you missed something first time round.

So let’s get to it!

1. During whose leadership was the Parthenon originally constructed?

a) Pericles

b) Cleisthenes

c) Solon

d) Themistocles

2. Which philosopher said, “Difficulties are the things that show what men are.”?

a) Marcus Aurelius

b) Socrates

c) Epictetus

d) Seneca

3. Which ancient civilization was the first to make jewellery from gold?

a) Romans

b) Greeks

c) Mesopotamians

d) Egyptians

4. After his return to Britain, why did Lord Elgin eventually sell the Parthenon Marbles?

a) Parliament ordered him to surrender them

b) Financial difficulties left him heavily in debt

c) He believed they belonged in a museum

d) He wished to donate them to Greece

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5. Seneca’s death was ordered by which Roman Emperor?

a) Nero

b) Claudius

c) Caligula

d) Augustus

6. When was gold coinage first developed?

a) 1000 BC

b) 200 BC

c) 500 BC

d) 700 BC

7. Who created the colossal statue of Athena Parthenos that once stood inside the Parthenon?

a) Polykleitos

b) Praxiteles

c) Phidias

d) Lysippos

8. How did gold contribute to the sack of Rome?

a) Gold had no role in the sack of Rome

b) Large amounts of plundered gold led to it decreasing in value, causing instability

c) The city’s opulence made it a target for sacking

d) The Emperor failed to pay his soldiers, leaving the city vulnerable

Answers

A) Pericles (The Story Behind the Parthenon Marbles) C) Epictetus (Would You Run? The Stoic Test of Character) D) Egyptians (Tears of the Sun) B) Financial difficulties left him heavily in debt (The Story Behind the Parthenon Marbles) A) Nero (Would You Run? The Stoic Test of Character) D) 700 BC (Tears of the Sun) C) Phidias (The Story Behind the Parthenon Marbles) B) Large amounts of plundered gold led to it decreasing in value, causing instability (Tears of the Sun)

The Wisdom Scale 🏛️

0 - 2 correct: 📜 Curious Student

You’ve opened the scrolls and joined the debate in the Agora. Not yet a master, but you’re asking the right questions.

3 - 4 correct: 🏛️ Rising Thinker

With wisdom and wit, you can now spar with sophists and keep your balance on the philosophical tightrope. Socrates would be proud (probably).

5 - 6 correct: 🔥 Keeper of the Lamp

You carry the flame of knowledge through dark times, guiding others with reason and a dash of daring.

7 - 8 correct: 🌞 Philosopher Supreme

You’ve reached the heights, standing with Plato, Seneca, and Hypatia, basking in the bright clarity of truth. Truly a master of wisdom.

So, how did it go? Let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom