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Viverclaerun
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As you said mesopotamia is the acient civilised of human and as read the Abraham was migrated from there to mecca to continue the construction of kabba that was started by Adam....as classical migrate to modern civilised I think the concentration of bullion in the mesopotamia region leads to prolonged and unresolved chaos and struggle from the renaissance till today...and as Darwin Anglogold an economist said bullion is the ultimate goal of a state....and as it ha been obvious that bullion is useful in all human security ,to construct health equipment, monetary, defence,economic and airspace, communication and home appliances.

In this case the struggle of insatiable appetite of human race cannot be eradicated in unreasonable and prolonged war in the universe...and that is what create the political and economical bloc....just syphoning the resources for the each country personal interest

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