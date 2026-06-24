Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

“A republic, if you can keep it.”

When Benjamin Franklin reportedly spoke those words at the close of the Constitutional Convention, he issued both a promise and a warning.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, we find ourselves asking many of the same questions that confronted the ancient Greeks and Romans:

What holds a republic together?

Why do some free societies endure while others fail?

And what responsibilities do citizens bear in preserving self-government?

To explore these questions, we are delighted to welcome Brook Manville for an exclusive Classical Wisdom Members discussion. A historian, political thinker, and co-author of The Civic Bargain: How Democracy Survives, Brook has spent decades studying the institutions, leadership, and civic foundations that allow democracies to flourish.

Drawing on lessons from Classical Athens, Republican Rome, and America’s own founding, we will examine what history teaches about the challenges and opportunities facing republics…and what it takes to keep them.

It is an opportunity to consider not only how the American experiment began, but how it might continue to thrive in the centuries ahead.

Indeed, I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate this historic anniversary than by engaging in the same spirit of inquiry that guided the Founding Fathers themselves… as they looked to the ancient world for wisdom on the challenges of building and preserving a republic…

Wednesday, July 1st, 2026

5:00 PM ET

This event is exclusively available to Classical Wisdom Members.

If you are already a Member, you will find the registration link below.

If you are not yet a Member, you can subscribe today to gain access to this discussion, along with our full library of exclusive events, videos, podcasts, and member resources.

I hope you can join us for what promises to be a timely and thought-provoking conversation: