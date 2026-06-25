Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

It is one of the greatest controversies of the ancient world.

Indeed, if you want to set a comment section ablaze, all you have to do is offer an opinion on the topic...

And there is a reason for that. It has been deeply controversial from the very beginning.

Some even say it brought a curse upon the man responsible.

Of course, I’m talking about Lord Elgin’s removal of the Parthenon Marbles in 1802.

Was it preservation... or plunder?

Can Lord Elgin be praised for his motivations... exonerated for his actions... or condemned throughout history for the damage he caused?

The question feels especially timely today. On June 15, after eight years of painstaking work, the Greek Ministry of Culture announced the completion of the restoration of the western pediment of the Parthenon. The scaffolding that long obscured part of the monument has finally come down, allowing visitors to once again appreciate more fully the iconic silhouette of the ancient Acropolis.

And with renewed attention on the Parthenon itself comes renewed interest in the sculptures that once adorned it.

Considering everything we know now, along with modern conservation techniques and new developments in restoration, where should the Parthenon Marbles be today?

In London... or Athens?

Let the comments begin!

But before you do, please read today’s in-depth Member’s article by Mary Naples, which explores the exact details of the marbles’ removal, storage, and damage, as well as the remarkable and dramatic story of the man behind it all.

Did Lord Elgin really suffer Athena’s curse?

Members can enjoy the deep dive below, and also join our upcoming Members-Only Discussion with Brook Manville. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, we will revisit some of the very questions that occupied the Founding Fathers themselves:

What holds a republic together? Why do some free societies endure while others fail? And what responsibilities do citizens bear in preserving self-government?

Members can register here:

Not a member? Make today the day you bring the Classics more fully into your life!

Subscribe below to enjoy our in-depth article on the story of Parthenon AND access our upcoming Member’s Only discussion on the Classical Roots of America:

Now, onto the Parthenon Marbles... What really happened to the marbles... and the man? Read on below…

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

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The Curse of Athena Parthenos: Lord Elgin and the Parthenon

By Mary Naples, author of Unsung Heroes: Women of the Ancient World

Twas thus She spoke—”that blush of shame proclaims thee Briton, once a noble name; First of the mighty, foremost of the free, Now honoured less by all, and least by me…lo! Here, despite of wear and wasting fire, I saw successive Tyrannies expire; ‘Scaped from the ravage of the Turk and Goth, thy country sends a spoiler worse than both. Survey this vacant, violated fane; recount the relics torn and yet remain…some retribution still might Pallas (Athena) claim, when Venus half avenged Minerva’s (Roman Athena) shame.” —an excerpt from Lord Byron’s “The Curse of Minerva”

Luring scholars, tourists, and history buffs from across the globe, the Parthenon and its neighboring monuments atop the majestic Acropolis have served as a glittering beacon of Western civilization, showcasing the seat of democracy, the genius of philosophical inquiry, and the beauty of the arts.

Despite their fame, however, the temples have endured a troubled history. Often a target against the Greeks in their protracted struggle for independence, the Parthenon, in particular, has suffered irreparable damage from bombings and lootings.

Among the incidents that caused the most pain, however, was the 1802 appropriation—and in some cases destruction—by Lord Elgin (and his agents) of various statues, metopes, and friezes known as the “Elgin Marbles.” Indeed, controversy surrounding the marbles has existed since their excavation.

Today, their ongoing exhibition at the British Museum in London has become as infamous as the initial removal of the marbles themselves.

Despite the controversy surrounding the seizure, what justifications did the British have for retaining the marbles?

Following the pillage, Lord Elgin faced significant disgrace and misfortune, which inspired Byron to write about Minerva’s (Roman Athena) curse. However, regardless of the notoriety he gained throughout Great Britain, how did his life conclude?