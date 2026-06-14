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Aaron Malcolm's avatar
Aaron Malcolm
11h

Full marks 8/8, this week 😃

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
9h

A very interesting quiz and fun way of encouraging people to learn. I got 4 right but was hoping for 6.

We will promote Classical Wisdom on johnshanahan.substack.com in the PEOPLE section.

I am a retired engineer still focusing on problems in today's world, not too familiar with the ancient world.

The question that really fooled me was that the Mesopotamians divided time into units of 60!!!! 60 minutes in an hour. 60 seconds in a minute. Why did they do that??? Maybe because of 24 hours in a day and 12 months in a year.

Thanks.

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