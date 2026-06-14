Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

He’s one of the most famous names from the ancient world…

But how well do you actually know him?

Well then, test your knowledge below with the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom, with a full roundup available alongside the answers after the quiz.

This week, we also had a special episode of Podcasts with Professors with Selena Winsom, looking at ancient Mesopotamian culture, and how it still influences the world today.

So expect some questions on that too!

Members can check out that podcast HERE.

Not a Member? Join today to support the Classics and unlock ALL our resources.

So, are you ready?

1. Alexander the Great’s half-sister was said in a folktale to have been transformed into which mythical being?

A. A Gorgon

B. A Mermaid

C. A Fury

D. A Nymph

2. How old was Alexander the Great when he died?

A. 35

B. 30

C. 40

D. 32

3. Which writing system was used in Mesopotamia for over three thousand years?

A. Linear B

B. Cuneiform

C. Hieroglyphics

D. Phoenician

4. According to ancient Greek folklore, where did Alexander the Great find the waters of immortality?

A. In Macedonia

B. In Egypt

C. In Asia during his travels

D. On Mount Olympus

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5. Which epic poem is a major source of Mesopotamian wisdom?

A. The Iliad

B. The Theogony

C. The Aeneid

D. The Epic of Gilgamesh

6. In which city did Alexander die in 323 BC?

A. Babylon

B. Memphis

C. Pella

D. Susa

7. According to Selena Wisnom, what modern system still reflects Mesopotamian mathematics?

A. Binary code

B. Roman numerals

C. The decimal system

D. Time divided into units of 60

8. How did Alexander' the Great's half-sister become immortal, according to legend?

A. She drank the waters of immortality

B. Athena granted her immortality

C. Alexander washed her hair with the water of immortality

D. She found the Fountain of Youth after Alexander’s death

Answers

B. A Mermaid (Alexander the Great’s Mermaid Sister) D. 32 (The Mysterious Death of Alexander the Great) B. Cuneiform (Before Greece and Rome: The Civilization that Changed Everything Podcast) C. In Asia during his travels (Alexander the Great’s Mermaid Sister) D. The Epic of Gilgamesh (Before Greece and Rome: The Civilization that Changed Everything Podcast) A. Babylon (The Mysterious Death of Alexander the Great) D. Time divided into units of 60 (Before Greece and Rome: The Civilization that Changed Everything Podcast) C. Alexander washed her hair with the water (Alexander the Great’s Mermaid Sister)

The Wisdom Scale

0 - 2 Correct: Apprentice Tablet Scribe ✍️🏺

You can recognize a few signs on a clay tablet and know that the ancient world has many stories left to uncover.

3 - 4 Correct: Scholar of Babylon 🏛️⭐

You can converse with priests, astronomers, and scribes beneath the walls of Babylon and understand the significance of its legends.

5 - 6 Correct: Navigator of Thessaloniki's Seas ⛵🧜‍♀️

You know the tales of Alexander's immortal sister and can answer her questions wisely enough to avoid destruction.

7 - 8 Correct: General of Macedon ⚔️👑

You have marched alongside Alexander across Asia, mastered the mysteries of his life and death, and earned the respect of kings.

So, did YOU make it to Babylon? Let us know how you did in the comments below!

Until next time…

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom