Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Find me a single person who is not immune to a good mystery! The thrill of the unknown, the tension and suspense, the allure of a good noggin joggin’ challenge.... We all love the sense of discovery...

But what about mysteries that can not be solved? Do they satisfy us the same way?

When it comes to the mysterious death of the famed conqueror of the ancient world, Alexander the Great, the speculation is simply too fantastic to not get drawn into the ancient world of deception, disease, corruption and intrigue. Was it a rare syndrome? A devious murder? Or a common infection?

Read on to contemplate the many potential causes of Alexander’s death... and let me know which one you think is the likely culprit.

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In fact, you’ll be able to read many of the original texts (as well as helpful commentary) referenced in today’s article... so you can become your own historical sleuth and maybe solve the mystery after all...

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The Mysterious Death of Alexander The Great

by Lydia Serrant, Contributing Writer, Classical Wisdom

Known for his great achievements throughout life, the death of Alexander the Great is just as famous as the man himself.

Considered as one of the greatest military generals the world had ever seen, Alexander the Great established a vast empire that reached from Egypt to India and the Middle East during his short 13-year rule as King of Macedonia.

But how did he die? Alexander’s demise has been the subject of debate for 2,000 years, with many probable causes having been put forward by professional and novice historians alike.

The Death of Alexander the Great

Alexander The Great died in Babylon 323 BC at the age of 32. By official accounts, Alexander most likely died of typhoid or malaria. Historical accounts report that Alexander experienced chills, fatigue, fever, and other typical symptoms of infectious disease in the days leading up to his death.

However, other theories about his death continue to circulate – most notably death from liver disease, poisoning, and new emerging theories that Alexander died from a natural illness.

We Shall Meet In Babylon

Perhaps the reason why such speculation surrounds Alexander’s death and why many are not satisfied with infectious disease theory is because of the prophecy of Calanus.

Calanus was a Hindu Naga Sadhu who travelled with Alexanders’ entourage from Punjab after Alexanders’ return from (partly) conquering the region in 323 BC – just a few months before the Great Kings’ death. Calanus was 73 years old when he set off with Alexander and the trip severely weakened the Yogi.

Preferring to die by his own hands than be disabled by the journey, Calanus asked Alexander to build him a pyre, on which he would burn himself alive in sacrifice. Alexander reluctantly ordered Ptolemy to build a funerary pyre in the town of Sasa, where they were stationed at the time.

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