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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
17h

Thanks for your great Classical Wisdom Substack. The articles are always Interesting.

Too many Americans aren't interested in other cultures and languages. They are comfortable with 20th-21st Century "American."

In the late 1960s, I got to know an engineering graduate student friend from Paraguay. We were both working on doctoral studies in Germany. He was wise and friendly.

In the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, I was exploring Latin America while backpacking alone and with my family. While visiting a family in Cochabamba, Bolivia, I learned of the Guarani and their encounter with a Jesuit missionary. Archeologists had just discovered scrolls of sacred music hidden at the burnt down mission. My Bolivian friends were involved in the modern choral recording of the music from the Jesuit-led Guarani Mission. The story of the Guarani mission is amazing and sad. The music is beautiful. Some of it can be found on the Internet. I have the original recording on a CD.

Best wishes for your Substack and life in warmer climates.

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Paul Wakfer's avatar
Paul Wakfer
19h

2 comments: 1. I think there is a major difference between a language surviving and a culture doing so. 2. While the existence of different languages, both spoken and written, may be interesting, I submit that the world would have been a much more peaceful place from log ago if that had not been the case. And I strongly wish that such a uniform state could be brought into existence (but only without any initiation of force, of course).

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