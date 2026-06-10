Before Greece and Rome: The Civilization That Changed Everything

Dear Classical Wisdom Member,

When we think of the foundations of civilization, our minds often turn to Greece and Rome... after all, this is the time period to which these humble pages are dedicated!

And yet, we also realise that long before Homer sang of Achilles or Plato questioned the nature of reality, another civilization had already shaped the world in ways we still feel today.

In this month’s Podcast with Professors, I speak with Assyriologist Selena Wisnom, Lecturer at the University of Leicester and author of The Library of Ancient Wisdom: Mesopotamia and the Making of the Modern World to explore the remarkable history of ancient Mesopotamia...

We discuss the legendary Library of Ashurbanipal, how Mesopotamian scholars preserved thousands of years of knowledge, the enduring lessons of the Epic of Gilgamesh, ancient astronomers, magical texts, and one of history’s greatest ironies: how the destruction of a library helped preserve its knowledge for millennia.

Indeed, it was astonishing to realise that so many things, from the way we tell time to the algorithms that increasingly shape our world, can trace part of their story back to the lands between the Tigris and Euphrates.

Honestly, I was shocked! It was certainly wonderful to learn more about this often times neglected, yet essential, part of history.

Classical Wisdom Members: You have exclusive access to the full video and complete transcript of this conversation below.

If you are not yet a member, now is the perfect time to join and unlock not only this podcast, but our growing library of in-depth articles, interviews, courses, and exclusive content dedicated to bringing ancient wisdom to modern minds.

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

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