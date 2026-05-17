Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

I’ve helped out with a LOT of our events here at Classical Wisdom over the last few years…

But this week’s event on Why Myth Matters was honestly one of my favorite we’ve ever done.

With an incredible lineup featuring some of the world’s top Classicists, we looked in-depth at how myths spoke to the people of the ancient world, and how they speak to us still today.

Members can check out the recording now… to discover Why Myth Matters.

Not a Member? Join today to watch the recording and unlock ALL of our resources.

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Now it’s time for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on resources published this week here at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available after the quiz, along with the answers.

Are you ready?

1. Which wise centaur was a mentor to heroes like Achilles and Jason?

A. Nessus

B. Chiron

C. Pholus

D. Eurytion

2. What epic poem did Alexander reportedly keep under his pillow beside his dagger?

A. The Odyssey

B. The Aeneid

C. The Iliad

D. The Argonautica

3. Why were some Roman slaves educated?

A. Religious law required it

B. Most slave owners were philosophers

C. Literacy made them more economically useful

D. It guaranteed freedom

4. Which philosopher was commissioned to tutor the young Alexander?

A. Plato

B. Aristotle

C. Socrates

D. Pythagoras

5. Which Greek hero entered the Labyrinth?

A. Perseus

B. Heracles

C. Theseus

D. Bellerophon

6. What city did Alexander intend to be an intellectual capital of his empire?

A. Babylon

B. Alexandria

C. Athens

D. Memphis

7. Why were Greek-speaking slaves especially valued by the Romans?

A. Greek was associated with education and culture

B. They were usually military experts

C. Rome legally required Greek tutors

D. They controlled Mediterranean trade

8. According to Joseph Campbell, what often happens symbolically to heroes during “The Ordeal”?

A. The hero gains political power

B. The hero returns home immediately

C. The villain changes sides

D. The hero “dies” before being reborn stronger

Answer Key

B. Chiron (Why Every Great Story Follows the Same Ancient Pattern) C. The Iliad (Alexander the… Poet?) C. Literacy made them more economically useful (The Price of Knowledge in Ancient Rome) B. Aristotle (Alexander the… Poet?) C. Theseus (Why Every Great Story Follows the Same Ancient Pattern) B. Alexandria (Alexander the… Poet?) A. Greek was associated with education and culture (The Price of Knowledge in Ancient Rome) D. The hero “dies” before being reborn stronger (Why Every Great Story Follows the Same Ancient Pattern)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-6 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡7-8 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom