Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

Long before Hollywood discovered the blockbuster formula, the ancient world had already mastered it.

Heroes ventured into the unknown, faced impossible trials, descended into darkness, and returned transformed.

From Odysseus battling monsters on his voyage home to Hercules undertaking his legendary labors, the ancients understood something we still crave today: stories about heroes are never just about heroes...

They are about us.

That is precisely why the American mythologist, writer, and professor Joseph Campbell’s ideas on the recurring patterns found in myths and legends across cultures is so important. His influential work, The Hero with a Thousand Faces, introduced the concept of the “Hero’s Journey,” arguing that many of the world’s greatest stories share the same underlying structure of adventure, transformation, and return.

Indeed, the Hero’s Journey continues to resonate so powerfully in the modern imagination... Whether we are watching Luke Skywalker leave Tatooine, Frodo carry the Ring into Mordor, or Katniss Everdeen defy the Capitol, we instinctively recognize the pattern.

The myths may change costumes... swapping bronze swords for lightsabers or dragons for dystopias... but the journey remains remarkably familiar. Campbell’s great insight was not that myths belong to the past, but that they reveal timeless truths about human nature, transformation, fear, courage, and purpose.

And perhaps that is why myth still matters.

In an age overflowing with information yet hungry for meaning, ancient storytelling continues to offer a map through uncertainty. The Hero’s Journey reminds us that growth requires discomfort... that wisdom often begins with struggle... and that every meaningful transformation demands a step into the unknown...an opportunity to get lost.

Even our ordinary lives can begin to resemble mythic adventures once we recognize the pattern.

In today’s article, we explore Campbell’s famous monomyth through some of literature and cinema’s most beloved heroes, tracing the stages that connect Achilles to Harry Potter, Odysseus to Obi-Wan, and Moana to the myths of antiquity.

Read on to discover the Hero’s Journey...

Please remember: If you are interested in truly understanding myths of the ancient world, how they shaped the ancients, and continue to impact us today, make sure to register for our upcoming event, taking place THIS WEDNESDAY at Noon ET.

Featuring a truly impressive line up across three conversations, we’ll explore myth as both a shared language of the ancient world and a way of confronting enduring human questions, about responsibility, loyalty, suffering, and the limits of control.

Register below to get your link:

Join Why Myth Matters Here

I hope you can join us, it might be the start of your journey...

All the best,

Anya Leonard

Founder and Director

Classical Wisdom

Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey: A Timeless Tale of Adventure

Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey isn’t just a storytelling framework...it’s the DNA of myths, movies, and even personal transformation. If you’ve ever felt drawn into an epic tale of adventure, whether it’s Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, or even The Lion King, you’ve been under the spell of storytelling magic, as described by Campbell.

His monomyth, the one-story-to-rule-them-all, shows how heroes from ancient legends to modern blockbusters follow the same fundamental path.

So, buckle up as we embark on a journey through the Hero’s Journey itself.

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The Call to Adventure: Every Story Has to Start Somewhere

Our hero (that’s you, me, Frodo Baggins, and Harry Potter) starts in the Ordinary World. This is the “before” state: the quiet village, the boring job, the mundane routine. Then, something shakes things up; this is the Call to Adventure. Think of Luke Skywalker discovering Princess Leia’s hologram message or Bilbo Baggins being invited on an adventure by Gandalf.

Bilbo Baggins meet Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings

Ancient mythology offers similar moments: Perseus setting out to slay Medusa, or Odysseus leaving Ithaca for the Trojan War. This moment signals the beginning of something bigger than the hero could ever imagine.

But hold on! Not everyone jumps at the chance to save the world... in fact, many heroes experience the Refusal of the Call. “I’m just a simple farm boy,” Luke says. “Adventure? No, thank you,” insists Bilbo.

This hesitation makes heroes relatable because who among us hasn’t doubted ourselves when faced with something daunting? Achilles, too, was hidden away by his mother to avoid the Trojan War, reflecting the universal temptation to remain safe rather than embrace destiny.

Meeting the Mentor: Wise Words for the Road Ahead

Luckily, heroes don’t have to go it alone.

Enter the Mentor: the Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Gandalf, the Dumbledore. These wise figures provide knowledge, training, or just a well-timed nudge. They help the hero take that crucial first step into the unknown. Without Morpheus, Neo would never take the red pill, and without Maui, Moana would have no idea how to save her island.

The ancient world had its mentors as well. Athena guides Odysseus throughout The Odyssey, while Chiron, the wise centaur, trained heroes such as Achilles and Jason.

The Education of Achilles by Chiron , fresco from Herculaneum, 1st century AD (Museo Archeologico Nazionale, Naples)

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Crossing the Threshold: No Turning Back Now

The moment of commitment comes when the hero leaves behind the safety of home and enters the Special World, a place filled with danger, wonder, and the promise of transformation. Dorothy stepping into Oz, Alice falling down the rabbit hole, or Simba fleeing the Pridelands...this is where the real adventure begins.

Jason boarding the Argo in search of the Golden Fleece or Aeneas escaping the burning city of Troy are classic examples of this point of no return. Once the hero crosses the threshold, ordinary life is left behind.

Tests, Allies, and Enemies: The Road of Trials

Now things get interesting. The hero faces obstacles, makes friends, and meets enemies. Every great story features this middle act, where the hero learns, struggles, and grows. Think of Frodo and the Fellowship traveling through Middle-earth or Harry, Ron, and Hermione navigating the halls of Hogwarts. This is where skills are honed and alliances forged.

Heracles’ Twelve Labors are one of the clearest examples of this stage, while Odysseus’ encounters with Cyclopes, Sirens, and Circe mirror the episodic dangers faced by modern fantasy heroes.

Odysseus and the Sirens by Herbert James Draper

The Approach to the Inmost Cave: Facing the Darkest Fear

At this stage, the hero nears the story’s central conflict. This could be a literal cave (Luke sneaking onto the Death Star) or a symbolic one (Woody in Toy Story realizing he’s no longer Andy’s favorite). Theseus entering the Labyrinth to confront the Minotaur is a classic ancient example of this descent into danger and fear.

It’s the moment before the big showdown, the quiet before the storm...

Descend into Wisdom!

The Ordeal: Life or Death Moment

Here’s where the stakes reach their peak. The hero faces their greatest challenge yet: a battle, a deep personal struggle, or a test of their very identity. Neo fighting Agent Smith, Simba confronting Scar, or Frodo battling his own temptation to keep the Ring...this moment defines the hero.

Often, they must metaphorically (or literally) “die” before they can be reborn stronger.

Orpheus descending into the Underworld to retrieve Eurydice and Aeneas journeying into Hades are powerful examples of this symbolic confrontation with death and transformation... just as Moana delves into the underground realm of Lalotai or Frozen’s Elsa travels to the frozen river of memory in Ahtohallan.

Elsa confronting the ghost of her mother in Frozen 2

The Reward: Victory and Transformation

Surviving the ordeal grants the hero their prize: an elixir, a revelation, or simply a newfound strength. Indiana Jones gets the Holy Grail (but knows he can’t take it), Moana finds her true identity, Elsa the history of her people and Harry Potter discovers his ability to defeat Voldemort. This is the treasure that makes the journey worth it.

For ancient heroes, the reward was glory, wisdom, or immortality itself. Heracles ascends to Olympus after completing his trials, while Odysseus ultimately reclaims his home and family.

The Road Back: The Journey Home

But the story isn’t over. The hero must return to the Ordinary World, often facing new obstacles along the way. This could be a final chase, a realization that the world has changed, or a bittersweet farewell. Think of Frodo’s difficult journey back to the Shire or Katniss realizing that even after winning the Hunger Games, the real fight is just beginning.

The Odyssey remains one of literature’s greatest “journey home” stories, with Odysseus struggling not only to return to Ithaca, but to reclaim his identity after years of war and wandering.

Sometimes the journey back home is a huge chunk of the story!

The Resurrection: The Final Test

The hero faces one last challenge before fully returning home. Often, this moment proves whether they’ve truly changed. The villain makes a last stand, or the hero must make a defining choice. In The Matrix, Neo finally believes in himself and stops the bullets. In The Lion King, Simba reclaims his place as king. In Frozen, Elsa and Anna free the Enchanted Forest and Elsa becomes the fifth spirit. This is the ultimate transformation.

Aeneas undergoes a similar transformation in Virgil’s Aeneid, evolving from a refugee fleeing destruction into the destined founder of a future civilization.

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The Return with the Elixir: Sharing the Gift

Finally, the hero returns home, bringing back wisdom, power, or change. They are not the same person who left. Dorothy realizes “there’s no place like home,” Frodo finds he can’t return to his old life, and Harry understands that love and sacrifice are the true magic.

Similarly, Prometheus bringing fire to humanity and Odysseus returning home with hard-earned wisdom both reflect this final stage of the hero sharing what has been gained through suffering and transformation.

The cycle completes, and the journey’s lessons are passed on.

Why the Hero’s Journey Matters

Why does this story structure keep working, century after century? Millenia after Millenia?

Because it speaks to something deep in all of us. We all face challenges, doubts, and growth. We all embark on personal hero’s journeys, whether it’s starting a new job, overcoming hardship, or chasing a dream. That’s what makes the Hero’s Journey timeless...it isn’t just about heroes in books and movies. It’s about us.

So, next time you watch a movie, read a book, or even reflect on your own life, look for the Hero’s Journey. Chances are, you’ll find it everywhere...