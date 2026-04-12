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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
11h

Still coasting with 8, but out of 10. Additional questions, eh?

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Aaron Malcolm's avatar
Aaron Malcolm
13h

7 right this week. Really enjoyed the articles this week 😃

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