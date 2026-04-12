Dear Classical Wisdom Reader,

We hear a lot about Roman emperors…

But what Roman empresses?

This week, Members gained access to Part Two of our in-depth exploration of Drusilla Livia, Rome’s first Empress.

(Members can also access Part One HERE!)

Discover the woman who was the power behind the throne of the Julio-Claudian dynasty, and her complex legacy.

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Now, it’s time once more for the Weekly Wisdom Quiz!

As always, all questions are based on articles and resources published this week at Classical Wisdom. A full roundup is available just after the quiz, along with the answers.

Let’s go!

1. What factor complicates our understanding of Livia Drusilla’s true character?

A. Lack of archaeological evidence

B. Conflicting literary sources with political bias

C. Absence of Roman records

D. Language barriers in sources

2. Which god gifted Artemis her pack of hunting dogs?

A. Hermes

B. Poseidon

C. Ares

D. Pan

3. What is the name of the highest deity in Zoroastrianism?

A. Ahura Mazda

B. Amesha Spenta

C. Beelzebub

D. Simurgh

4. What is the Stoic doctrine of oikeiōsis?

A. History is cyclical and all things will happen again

B. Certain things are outside of our control

C. Humans are naturally primed to grow in wisdom and virtue throughout our lives

D. Material wealth is the most important element of life

5. What does the Simurgh symbolize?

A. Political authority

B. Military power

C. Trade and wealth

D. Knowledge, rebirth, and divine guidance

6. Who were Artemis’ parents?

A. Zeus and Hera

B. Zeus and Leto

C. Apollo and Leto

D. Poseidon and Leto

7. According to Biblical scholar Runar Thorsteinsson, what was Matthew’s likely goal in presenting Jesus’ teachings?

A. To present Jesus as part of a broader philosophical tradition

B. To reject Greek philosophy entirely

C. To focus only on Jewish law

D. To create a new political system

8. What role do Peri play in Persian mythology?

A. Agents of destruction

B. Benevolent spirits guiding humanity

C. Warriors of the underworld

D. Judges of the dead

9. What time period is generally referred to as the Pax Romana?

A. 100 BC – AD 50

B. AD 100 – 300

C. 27 BC – AD 180

D. AD 200 – 400

10. How Livia’s relationship with Augustus best described?

A. Openly hostile

B. Politically cooperative and stable

C. Completely distant

D. Based on rivalry

Answers

B. Conflicting literary sources with political bias (The Empress and the Empire) D. Pan (From Apollo to Artemis) A. Ahura Mazda (Ancient Iran’s Religion) C. Humans are naturally primed to grow in wisdom and virtue throughout our lives (Should We Turn the Other Cheek?) D. Knowledge, rebirth, and divine guidance (Ancient Iran’s Religion) B. Zeus and Leto (From Apollo to Artemis) A. To present Jesus as part of a broader philosophical tradition (Should We Turn the Other Cheek?) B. Benevolent spirits guiding humanity (Ancient Iran’s Religion) C. 27 BC – AD 180 (“Pax” Romana) B. Politically cooperative and stable (The Empress and the Empire)

🏛️ The Wisdom Scale:

🧠 0-2 correct: Novice Philosopher – The journey of wisdom begins with a single step. Keep reading!

📜 3-4 correct: Aspiring Sophos – You’re on your way! More scrolls and symposiums await you.

🏛 5-7 correct: Agora Adept – Your grasp of ancient wisdom is growing. The ancients would nod in approval.

⚡8-10 correct: Master of the Classics – You are a true sage! The spirits of Plato and Aristotle smile upon you.

So, how did it go? As always, let us know in the comments below!

All the best,

Sean Kelly

Managing Editor

Classical Wisdom