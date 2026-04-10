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Brien's avatar
Brien
5h

Zoroastrianism was remarkable in the ancient world for its monotheistic basis and its good vs. evil and truth vs. falsehood belief system. It was not pure Good/Evil Dualism, which posits coequal forces of Good and Evil locked in an eternal struggle. It taught that Ahura Mazda, the good, wise and supreme creator, would ultimately defeat Angra Mainyu, the destructive, evil spirit of the cosmos. And humans would participate in the battle and the ultimate victory through moral agency, the free will determinism that stands on good and bad choices and behaviors. What is most remarkable are the similarities between Zoroastrianism and Judaism and the fact that both appear to have developed somewhat in parallel. I use the word “somewhat” because it is possible that Zoroaster and Moses were contemporaries, or at the very least they were both alive in the 2nd millennium BC. Abraham, the father of Judaism, predates both of them by 400-800 years. But Judaism was a tiny religion prior to Moses; only 70 “Jewish” forbears made the trip from Canaan to Egypt around 1800 BC. When Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt some 400 years later they numbered between 2 and 3 million.

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haluza3@gmail.com's avatar
haluza3@gmail.com
5h

This is a well worth read in that it begins to break down a stereotype of Iran in these troubled times. The Persians are one of the most mannered people as well as educated and have a deep and ancient history behind them. They will treat any guest with great hospitality. The more we understand about a culture the more we will find its beauty and the more we will understand ourselves in context of the world. Persian culture has much depth. Thank you for the article.

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