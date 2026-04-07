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Art Eckstein's avatar
Art Eckstein
8h

Yes, the Pax Romana was not completely peaceful and many people suffered. Nevertheless, it was better than the constant war in the Mediterranean that had been inflicted on the population since the beginning of organized states. I mean, which would you rather be – – a peasant in the Peloponnese

in the third century BC, with constant warfare as well as agricultural problems, or a peasant in the Penloponnese in the first century, a D where there were only agricultural problems?

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Ralph E. Wood's avatar
Ralph E. Wood
8h

Your guessing is quite amusing, placing thoughts in the minds of men centuries past. I am not sure that your hind-site is 20/20, you must have made-up your view from reading history and one can never be sure history is recorded with great accuracy. Anyway, fun to read

RALPH W.

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